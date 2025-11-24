Annual Santa Pub Crawl Dec. 6 at The Wharf

Dust off your Santa suit, elf ears, or ugly Christmas sweater and join one of the most jolly traditions on the Alabama Gulf Coast, the 6th Annual Santa Pub Crawl at The Wharf. Enjoy holiday drink specials and festive menu items at each stop on Dec. 6 from 7-10 p.m. The party includes a costume contest and raffle. Cost is $10 or donation of toy at event check-in. Proceeds and toy donations from this year’s event will directly benefit Toys for Tots, helping local children right here in Baldwin County have a brighter Christmas. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, or make a donation at check-in to support the cause!