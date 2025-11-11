Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Annual Seafood Fest Nov. 15-16 at Fort Morgan Marina

The Fort Morgan Fire Department’s annual Fort Morgan Seafood Festival will be held Nov. 15-16 beginning at 10 a.m. each day at Fort Morgan Marina (behind Tacky Jacks) at 1577 Fort Morgan Rd.
The list of participants includes Tacky Jack’s Low Country Boil & Dockside Bar, Billy’s Seafood, Navy Cove Oysters, Admiral Oysters, and Annan Fresh Off-The-Boat Shrimp. Live music will be sponsored by the Fort Morgan Civic Association, and the fest will include local crafts. Dockside booth rentals will benefit the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department. More info: (251) 540-2628 for details.