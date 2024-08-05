Annual South Baldwin Literacy Council Trivia Night is Aug. 23

The South Baldwin Literacy Council will host its annual Trivia Night on August 23 at the Foley Civic Center from 6-10 p.m. Patrons can bring food and drink, and decorate their tables with this year’s theme: Your Favorite Children’s Book.

Teams of eight players per table will play eight rounds of trivia with 10 questions per round. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costumes that represent the theme. Prizes will be awarded for the winning trivia table, best table decoration and best costumes. Pick-A-Pot, live and silent auctions and other activities are planned between rounds. There will be a cash bar featuring theme oriented drinks.

Email taylor@southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com, call 251-943-7323 or visit southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com for more trivia night sponsor or table reservation info. Come have a great time, play some trivia, and enjoy bidding on some wonderful items.

“This year is going to be an exciting one for sure, with lots of great costume and decoration possibilities,’’ said SBLC Executive Director Taylor Johns.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year. Only half of our tables remain, and we hope you will join us in supporting literacy in Baldwin County,’’ she added. “In addition to purchasing tickets, we encourage local businesses to sponsor this event.

“Grab your friends, family, coworkers, and colleagues, and join us for a wonderfully fun night that directly supports our community.’’

SBLC is dedicated to providing literacy services to help people in its community make a better life for themselves and their families. Its services include in-school tutoring, after-school tutoring, adult basic education, in-person and online GED and English as a second language classes and a career advancement program.

“Through the generosity of grants, donations, and sponsorships, we are able to provide these high quality programs and services to learners of all ages and backgrounds for free,’’ said Johns. “We are diligently working to empower our community through education. In 2023 alone, we provided services to over 1,400 learners in Baldwin County.’’

Trivia Night is SBLC’s biggest fundraiser of the year and sponsors of the fun-filled event provide invaluable support to those seeking to improve themselves.

SBLC and its 125 active volunteers partner with Florence B. Mathis Elementary, Foley Elementary, Orange Beach Elementary, Swift Elementary, Elberta Elementary, Coastal Rehabilitation, Coastal Recovery Outreach, Big Fish Ministries, Alabama Sheriff Boys Ranch, Daphne City Jail, Fairhope Rotary Youth Club, Ruff Wilson Youth Organization, Foley Senior Center, and Fairhope Senior Center. And an amazing 82 percent of the $421K it raised for literacy in 2023 were spent on services provided.

Pictured: The team from Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s at the 2023 Trivia Night. The theme was “Your Favorite Book from the 80s” in honor of SBLC’s 40th anniversary (1983). The Lulu’s team picked Fried Green Tomatoes.