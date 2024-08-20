Annual South Baldwin Literacy Council Trivia Night is Aug. 23

The South Baldwin Literacy Council will host its annual Trivia Night on August 23 at the Foley Civic Center from 6-10 p.m. Patrons can bring food and drink, and decorate their tables with this year’s theme: Your Favorite Children’s Book.

Teams of eight players per table will play eight rounds of trivia with 10 questions per round. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costumes that represent the theme. Prizes will be awarded for the winning trivia table, best table decoration and best costumes. Pick-A-Pot, live and silent auctions and other activities are planned between rounds. There will be a cash bar featuring theme oriented drinks.

Email taylor@southbaldwinliteracycouncil. com, call 251-943-7323 or visit southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com for more trivia night sponsor or table reservation info. Come have a great time, play some trivia, and enjoy bidding on some wonderful items.