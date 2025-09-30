Antebellum Mobile is topic of Oct. 11 Genealogical meeting

Mike Bunn will speak on the topic “The Southern Metropolis: Life in Antebellum Mobile” at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Baldwin County Genealogical Society at 10 a.m. in the meeting room at the Foley Public Library. Reservations will close when seating capacity is met. Please RSVP to BaldwinGenealogy@gmail.com.

Bunn is the director of historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort and authored several books on Gulf South history focusing on the colonial, early statehood, antebellum, and Civil War periods.