Applications for Chamber’s Coastal Alabama Leadership League open thru July 31

Applications for the 2026-27 Coastal Alabama Leadership League are open through July 31 for any person willing to attend an overnight retreat and meet monthly for day long sessions. The program is sponsored by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. Participants will meet monthly for daylong sessions to learn leadership skills and why Coastal Alabama community the best place to live, work, and play.

Students will get behind-the-scene looks at local businesses and industries such as city government, medical systems, education institutions, non-profits, Alabama Beaches Tourism, and our unique coastal environment.

The first class session begins with a mandatory overnight retreat beginning Sept. 22. There will be eight daylong class sessions and you will only be allowed to miss one session throughout the year. You or your employer must be a current member of the Chamber to partake in the program. The selection committee will choose those who have a sincere commitment, motivation, and interest in serving the community. For more info, email ale@mygulfcoastchamber.com.