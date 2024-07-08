Applications for Oct. 4-5 Freedom Fest accepted until July 24



Vendor applications are open for the 2024 Orange Beach Freedom Fest on Oct 4-5 from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. at The Wharf in Orange Beach. If you have unique products, delicious foods, or amazing services, the sponsoring City of Orange Beach wants you to be a part of this fun fall festival. Applications close on July 24. Apply at zapplication.org. For food & drink, sponsor, and nonprofit applications, email amcgraw@orangebeachal.gov.

The celebration of America includes arts and crafts and outdoor experience vendor booths, a music stage, the Bama Coast Cruisin’ show’s vintage and classic cars lining Main Street, a kids’ zone and military and veteran groups stationed on Wharf Parkway with activities and information, including the U.S. Air Force Operation Shadow Strike mobile experience. Orange Beach police and fire will be on site offering demonstrations on Friday, and a motorcycle and Jeep rally adds to the festive weekend Saturday