Applications open for Nov. 11 FBISF Youth Showcase at Lulu’s

The Frank Brown International Foundation for Music & Songwriters’ Festival will be staging its annual Youth Showcase at Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s in Gulf Shores on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, from 10am – 1pm. Songwriters 18 years and under and still attending high school are invited to apply to perform. Submitting student artists must provide their own instruments, must be able to accompany themselves and must be able to perform a minimum of three (3) original and self-written songs (including instrumentals) in the showcase presentation. The event is open to SOLO performers of all genres (duos or groups will not be considered).

All applicants will be considered by a panel of festival judges and selection will be based upon their skills as a songwriter (most important) and ability to “deliver” the song as a performer. Selected songwriters will be contacted directly with all information regarding their scheduled performance.

There will be a First, Second and Third-place showcase winner declared with $500.00, $250.00 and $150.00 awarded respectively. The First-place winner will be invited to be a paid performer in the following year’s (2026) Frank Brown Songwriters’ Festival. To apply, please visit frankbrownsongwriters.com.