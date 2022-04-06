April 19 Gulf Shores Town Hall will introduce city’s Vision 2035

Hear about medical care, education, Waterway Village, beach walking district, GSP plans

By John Mullen

With work started or completed on the objectives of the city of Gulf Shores’ Vision 2025 plan, officials are asking residents to attend a town hall meeting on April 19 to discuss ongoing projects outlined in the plan as well as upcoming construction projects. Officials will also begin preliminary discussions on the new plan, Vision 2035.

Those were to improve medical care access, improve educational opportunities, the restoration of Gulf State Park, continued development of the Waterway Village District on both sides of the Intracoastal Waterway and develop a walkable, energetic beachfront district to attract tourism, stimulate local business and encourage new businesses and residents in the area.

“We didn’t come up with this on our own,” Mayor Robert Craft said. “We had meetings where you got little stickers to put what is important to you. We talked about everything. We’ve collected over the past two years information about what do we need in this community, what do you want in this community and that is all compiled into this.”

Now he and other city officials will meet with citizens at the Erie Meyer Civic Center to outline what citizens can expect when road work projects on the drawing board start and other goals the city can work toward.

“At that meeting, we’re going to talk more about this but we’re also going to talk about what’s not on here and what do we envision in the future,” Craft said. “We were so confident and successful with our vision in the 2025 plan where we got your input and we’ve created these five elements of significant importance that we’re working on every one of them.”

Craft said now that those initiatives are underway, nearing completion or completed, it’s time to move forward with a new set of goals.

“We’re now believing this city is ready to have Envision 2035 and we want to start having that conservation about what does the next generation wants,” Craft said. “That won’t be this group up here more than likely but it will have a new generation that’s coming into play that’s going to want to provide what they need. There’s going to be opportunities to add and grow.”

The Vision 2025 plan includes:

Education

Gulf Shores broke away from Baldwin County to form an independent school system in 2018 and opened doors for the first time in August of 2019. Recent plans were announced to build a new high school on city-owned 200 acres at the southwest corner of the Beach Express and Coastal Gateway Boulevard. A target date for opening is the fall of 2025.

Additionally, the city is about to start construction of a new eight-classroom wing at the elementary school with an opening date of 2023. In May, the new six-classroom, two-lab STEAM wing will be finished and the new addition will be east of it.

When the high school is opened the elementary school will take over the middle school space and the middle school will move to the current high school campus.

Improved Medical Care

The city partnered with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for a freestanding emergency room and imaging center on State Route 59 west of Gulf Shores International Airport. A traffic light was added to State Route 59 at the FER and also added an improved entrance from Cotton Creek Drive.

Recently, the city bought more property near the FER with future plans for a hospital calling the area the Coastal Alabama Medical Complex.

Gulf State Park

Not only was the lodge and convention center rebuilt and opened in recent years but the entire project added miles to the Backcountry Trail, Woodside Restaurant and the Gulf State Park Learning Center. Construction is slated to begin soon on the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability on city land adjacent to the state park.

Waterway Village

Improvements continue along both sides of the waterway and the city is planning a pedestrian bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway at the 90-degree turn by Tacky Jacks and Big Beach Brewing to connect both sides. Plans are to connect North Waterway Boulevard East to Cotton Creek Drive and a road the state has said it will build from the Beach Express just south of the median gas station to Cotton Creek Drive.

On the west side of North Waterway Boulevard, plans are underway for the Legendary Marina and Yacht Club which will have a huge marina with boat sales, parts, storage and service. Also included in phase one will be a ship store. Plans for phase two will be announced later.

Beach Walking District

Work is underway right now adding curbs and sidewalks and more parking west of State Route 59 in the neighborhood west of De Soto’s Seafood Kitchen. Gulf Shores received a grant for a study of how to handle stormwater in the district so each individual lot doesn’t have to contain its own water but it would be handled in the entire area by a new system. Officials say this will allow for more growth because new properties won’t have to have a stormwater retention plan.

The big get for this part of the Vision 2025 plan is the Embassy Suites Hotel on a city-owned lot behind Alvin’s Island and across the street from the Gulf.

It will have 254 rooms, 11,000 square feet of meeting space including a 7,800-square-foot ballroom, a restaurant, rooftop pool and retail shops along West Beach Boulevard. Ground has yet to be broken on the project.