April 9 car wash to help send Expect Excellence Band on trip

Music education trip includes music studio, performing arts school stops

By Fran Thompson

A car wash fundraiser at Jimmy G’s Toybox in Orange Beach on April 9 from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. will help the City of Orange Beach’s Expect Excellence music students take a music education trip to Orlando this summer. Jimmy G’s is located on a lot on Easy Street just to the west of The Meat Mart and Duck’s Diner on the north side of Canal Rd.

“I have been working with James Hannah with KleenWorks of Orange Beach and he has been helping us,’’ said Caleb Pittman, the program’s musical director, who organized the youth rock band just before the COVID-19 shutdown of March 2020.

The band grew and improved to the point where it became a fixture at a wide range of venues such as Light Up The Arts, Orange Beach Art Fest, and the city sponsored Christmas tree lighting, Gingerbread Jam, and Visions of Christmas play. The band has also played at local restaurants.

Pittman applied for a slot in a youth music program at Disneyworld, and after a long audition tape and application process, his student band was accepted.

“We were going to get a chance to perform at Walt Disney World and take a customized accredited class built by the head of Disney Youth Programs,’’ Pittman said. “Unfortunately, everything came to a halt when COVID-19 hit. We had to cancel our trip and Disney Youth Programs is still not quite back to what they were. We tried to pick everything back up again, then Hurricane Sally hit.’’

Although the City of Orange Beach provides significant funding to all aspects of its Expect Excellence program, the trip was considered beyond extra curricular and not the best use of tax payer dollars.

“That is completely understandable,’’ Pittman said. “But once everything settled, we decided to try and pick this experience up again and take the students ourselves. Since Disney Youth Programs is very limited on what they can do right now, we decided to build our own Music Education Trip where our students will receive an inside the music industry experience.

This summer’s trip will include stops at the Dr. Phillips Center For Performing Arts in downtown, the Walt Disney World Theater and visits to recording studios to speak with studio musicians and producers. Of course, the trip will also include a stop at Disney World for some fun team building.

“They will also get to see a wide range of live music and performances,’’ Pittman said. “Our students have been working very hard gigging at local restaurants to earn tips for their trip. They have been learning the value of working hard and receiving the benefit that comes from it.’’

This project has been a very long time coming and we are so thankful for people like James Hannah with KleenWorks who have been helping us raise what we have left.

For more sponsor or Expect Excellence Band info, contact Pittman at 251-981-6028 or 205-602-6597 or email cpittman@orangebeachal.gov.