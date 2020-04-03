April Spring Plant Sale at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Mobile’s spectacular Bellingrath Gardens and Home is selling roses, hydrangeas and a variety of spring blooms this month. There 11 varieties of roses, all recommended by Bellingrath rosarian Linda Guy, available for $25. The Hydrangea Sale features four varieties: ‘Merritt’s Supreme White,’ ‘Merritt’s Supreme Blue,’ ‘Topaz Sky,’ and ‘White Robe.’ The plants are $12 each. Other spring blooms for sale: Kalanchoe, in red, purple and yellow ($6 to $3); Delphiniums: ‘Pacific Giant,’ $5; ‘Summer Morning’ (smaller variety), $3; Fuchsia: ‘Dollar Princess,’ $5; Easter Lilies: $3. View photos on bellingrath.org. To make arrangements for payment and pickup, call Patti Davidson at 251-459-8974 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. any weekday. The sale will continue while supplies last. Bellingrath Gardens and Home remains closed to the public until further notice.