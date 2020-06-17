Art For Heart Sept. 12 at Coastal Art Center

The 2020 Art for Heart Gala has been rescheduled for September 12 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach.

The American Heart Association has hosted two virtual fundraisers this month, a virtual silent auction and a “Zoom Heart Happy Half-Hour.”

Signature drink sponsor, Gelato Joe’s shared created a special drink recipe for the happy half-hour.

Signature Drink Recipe:

Coconut Margarita

1.5 oz Tequila

1/4 oz lime juice

1.5 oz creme of coconut (available at Target)

1oz pineapple juice

Shake and pour over ice. Garnish with lime

– From Gelato Joe’s