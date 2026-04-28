Art in the Park May 9-10 at Heritage Park in Foley

The Annual Art in the Park will take place on May 9-10 at Heritage Park, located in the heart of Downtown Foley. The park creates the perfect setting for this celebrated event. The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The juried fine arts show features the work of over 80 artists offering one-of-a-kind creations crafted in various mediums.

Hands-on activities and face painting are available in the expanded dedicated children’s area. The youth section represents work from local middle & high school students.. The festival artwork for the next year is chosen from this exhibit.

Since its inception in 1966, the Foley Art Center has been a cornerstone of cultural enrichment along the Gulf Coast, offering a variety of programs, grants, and art classes. The Center plays a crucial role in supporting the arts within local schools, benefiting over 5,000 students through the generosity of patrons. Their ongoing commitment ensures that the arts continue to thrive and inspire future generations. Info: foleyartcenter.com email thefoleyartcenter@gmail.com or call 251-943-4381.

Pictured: Artists, crafters and fun loving families at the 2024 Art in the Park.