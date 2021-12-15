Artist application deadline for Ballyhoo Fest is Dec. 31

By Eloise Thomley

Artist applications are now being accepted for the Ballyhoo Fine Arts Festival, which will be March 5-6 at the Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. The deadline for entering is December 31, 2021. Artists can enter by visiting www.ballyhoofestival.org. Artists will be juried and $3000 in cash prizes will be awarded.

The 8th Annual Ballyhoo Festival will feature fine art and fine crafts, but will also focus on cultural exchange. Performances by the Poarch Creek Indians on March 5 will provide festival attendees an opportunity to learn the history of Alabama’s only federally recognized Indian tribe. Early Americana music in the form of a Fiddle/Banjo Competition on March 6 will focus on bluegrass and country music, sponsored in part by FloraBama and the Frank Brown Songwriters Festival.

Children’s art, great bands, art demonstrations, a variety of delicious food and a view of beautiful Lake Shelby at the newly renovated Gulf State Park will make this a two-day one-of-a-kind event.

For more info, email ballyhoofestival@gmail.com, visit www.ballyhoofestival.org or telephone 251-223-3970. The Ballyhoo Fest is an event of the non-profit Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, with office and Gallery at 225 E 24th Ave., Gulf Shores.