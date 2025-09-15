Artist applications for March 7-8 Ballyhoo open ‘til Nov. 15

Applications are now open for artists to apply to the March 7-8 Ballyhoo Festival scheduled March 7-8 at Gulf State Park adjacent to Lake Shelby in Gulf Shores. Artists can apply at ballyhoofestival.com until Nov. 15.

The festival features the following: 100 juried artists vying for $6,000 in cash prizes; the culture of the Poarch Creek Indians, the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama. They provide information about their culture and perform original tribal dance in ceremonial regalia at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 7; Fiddle and Banjo competition for cash prizes is on March 8.