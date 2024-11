Artist For Artists Market Nov. 24 at O.B.C.C.

Artist for Artists will present the inaugural Best Local Artist Market on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center at 27235 Canal Rd. For sale will be original art, jewelry, gluten free gourmet food and baked goodies. For more info, call 251-978-7093 or 901-857-6177.