Arts Afire Fall Fest Oct. 19 at O.B. Coastal Art Center

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach (26389 Canal Rd.) will host its Annual Arts Afire Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. Festivities include hot glass demos, pottery raku firings, kids games, crafts, a treats trail, face painting and a pet costume contest. More info: CoastalArtsCenter.com.