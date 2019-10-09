Arts Afire Fall Festival Oct. 17 at Coastal Art Center

Friends of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will host the Arts Afire Fall Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at the Art Center’s beautiful bayfront facility .

In addition to hot glass pottery and raku firings, the event will feature live music, delicious treats and children’s crafts.

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach is located at 26389 Canal Rd. For more info, call 251-981-ARTS (2787) or visit CoastalArtsCenter.com.