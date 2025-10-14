Arts Afire Oct. 23 at O.B. Coastal Art Center

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will host its Annual Arts Afire Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 23 from 5-7 p.m. Festivities during the free event include hot glass demos in The Hot Shop, Clay Studio pottery raku firings, and lots of kids fall games, music, crafts and treats. The fun also includes face painting, and a pet costume contest at 6 p.m. The annual event is sponsored by the City of Orange Beach and Friends of the Arts. The Coastal Arts Center is at 26389 Canal Rd.