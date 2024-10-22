As Jimmy himself said…

“And if you do decide to wander, please leave a tiny bit of room in your heart for

me. For if I live in your hearts, I really

have not died.”

••••••••••

• “I’m growing older but not up, my metabolic rate is pleasantly stuck. Let the hands of time blow over my head, I’d rather die while I’m living, then live while I’m dead.”

• “Breathe in, breathe out, move on…”

• “It takes no more time to see the good side of life than to see the bad.”

• “It’s a fine line between Saturday night and Sunday morning.”

• “One of the inescapable encumbrances of leading an interesting life is that there have to be moments when you almost lose it.”

• “Searching is half the fun: life is much more manageable when thought of as a scavenger hunt as opposed to a surprise party. ”

• “If we couldn’t laugh we would all go insane.”

• “Pack your bags, we’re going on a guilt trip!”

• “Surrounded by stories surreal and sublime, I fell in Love in the Library once upon a time.”

• “Later down the road of life, I made the discovery that salt water was also good for the mental abrasions one inevitably acquires on land.”

• “We are the people our parents warned us about.”

• “Songwriters write songs, but they really belong to the listener.”

• “Maybe there is another who sees life not as a flickering candle but as a torch that can illuminate an undiscovered world.”

• “There will always be those who feel more comfortable not venturing from the warmth of the hearth, but there are those who prefer to look out the window and wonder what is beyond the horizon.”

• “You know death will get you in the end, but if you are smart and have a sense of humor, you can thumb your nose at it for awhile”

• “The right combination of guilt and machismo has sent many a fool out into the jungle when he should have stayed home.”

• “I just want to live happily ever after, every now and then.”

• “The only thing that is still free in this world is religion, which is why a lot of people “find it.”

• “When you go to the movies these days, you know they try to sell you this jumbo drink, 8 extra ounces of watered down cherry coke for an extra 25 cents. I don’t want it. I don’t want that much organization in my life. I don’t want other people thinking for me. I want my Junior Mints. Where did the Junior Mints go in the movies? I don’t want a 12 lb. Nestle’s crunch for 25 dollars. I want Junior Mints.We need more fruitcakes in this world and less bakers! We need people that care! I’m mad as hell! And I don’t want to take it anymore!”

• “I have never cared about setting world records, or filling my boat with fish, or, for that matter, even catching fish. I go for the experience of spending six hours in the arms of the ocean, never thinking of a single thing except chasing fish.”

• “That to me is the way any good romantic would look at his life: Live it first, then write it down before you go.”

• “Life is a journey that’s measured not in miles or years but in experiences, and the route your life takes is built not of roads but of songs.”

• “My voyage was never a well-conceived plan, nor will it ever be. I have made it up as I went along.”

• “I like who I became just fine. That’s the way life is. We all try to make something out of our lives, and some of us are just luckier than others.”