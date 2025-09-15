As Usual, GSPD Was There To Help

It’s not like it citizenry is not already aware of the selfless service provided every day by Gulf Shores police officers, and a recent rescue effort proved that point yet again. “This is what community looks like – dispatchers jumping into action, officers volunteering their time, and a family brought home safe. Thank you (above) Officers Tim Jones and Darren Baker, and the entire team behind the scenes,’’ the city recently posted. “Special thanks are extended to our dispatchers for their exceptional ability to locate the stranded boater.’’ Dispatchers received a Sept. 6 distress call from a stranded boater experiencing engine failure. Unfamiliar with the area and unsure how to return to safety with his son, the boater requested assistance. Dispatchers rapidly plotted the location, and although officers Jones and Baker were off duty, they promptly volunteered to ensure the safe return to shore for the man and his son.