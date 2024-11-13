Wreaths Across America Ceremony Dec. 14 at Barrancas; Big Lagoon Kiwanians accepting sponsorships through Nov. 30

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is again spearheading the local effort to participate in the Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our fallen veterans. The club is taking orders for wreaths specifically for Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola through Nov. 30.

This year’s ceremony and placement of wreaths at Barrancas will be on December 14 beginning at 8 a.m. Wreath sponsorships start at $17 and payment can be made online with credit card or by check using the downloadable mail-in order form. You may pick up the wreaths or the Kiwanians and their helpers will place it for you. For more info about the program or volunteering opportunities, email BarrancasVolCoord @gmail.com, call 850-207-1217 or visit barrancaswreaths.com. Mail checks to 10447 Sorrento Rd, Suite 100, PMB#19, Pensacola, FL 32507.

Each year, millions of volunteers and patriots gather in local, state, and national cemeteries across all 50 states and abroad to pay tribute to American veterans. Throughout the country and over seas over 3 million wreaths were placed. There are 559 sponsoring groups just in Florida alone, and Wreaths Across Barrancas is the top WAA group in the country.

Last year, approximately 29,000 veteran’s gravesites were honored at Barrancas. Unfortunately, 46,000 wreaths are needed to cover all of the historic gravesites.

“We look forward to the day when every grave has a wreath,’’ said Kiwanian Dayre Lias. “We welcome orders of all sizes. Most people sponsor one or more wreaths without a specific grave placement. These are used for mass placements in both the new and old sections of the cemetery, ensuring that no grave is forgotten.’’

A full ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Plaza near the main cemetery administration building and will last 30-45 minutes. Family wreath laying will begin at 8 a.m. Mass placement will start at 9 a.m. and continue after the ceremony.

Pictured: Big Lagoon Kiwanians and partners from the Marine Corps League recently greeted visitors at the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit at the Wall South Memorial in downtown Pensacola. Vietnam era veterans were given a lapel pin and challenge coin stating “Welcome Home.”