Auburn engineering research station set for Terry Cove

By John Mullen

The city and Auburn University appear to finally be ready to move forward with the Gulf Coast Engineering Research Station on a city parcel on Terry Cove that currently has the dog park on the northern part of the parcel.

Orange Beach and Auburn began discussing having the center on the city parcel in 2011 when the two “began discussing the concept of creating an Auburn University-led research facility” at the site. The new Coastal Resources building is south of where the research center is on the boat basin of what was once Walker Marina.

At the July 2 council work/regular session will consider agreeing to a land lease for Auburn University for the RESTORE-funded project. The city authorized a ground lease on Nov. 5, 2019, “but project funding and lease were never finalized.”

On July 8 at its monthly meeting, the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from Auburn for a site plan for the 21,000-square-foot facility with a lab, fieldwork base camp and meeting space for researchers.

“Funding for the construction and operation of the GCERS has now been secured and the city and Auburn University are ready to move forward with the project,” the resolution states.”

Initially, the city asked for $9 million from the RESTORE council for the project’s first phase, Coastal Resources Director Phillip West said in February of 2019.

During the regular session, the council will discuss:

• Approve paying vendors $1.7 million for various goods and services June 20 through July 3.

• A resolution for the city to rent a slip for city boats at the Pelican’s Perch Marina and Boatyard in Pensacola as a safe haven for city vessels during storms.

• A proposal from NeoGov for human resources software to replace CivicHR software that was discontinued for a 36-month term for a total of $123,997.

• Approving the reappointments of Sharon Ramirez, Joni Blalock, Sherry Brandler and Fredrick Gatch to the Library Advisory Board. Also, David Lee will be appointed to the board to finish the term of Beth West and will serve until Feb. 1.

• Appointing David Dichaira, McGee Scarbrough, Ryan Long and Travis Shell to the Board of Adjustment.

• Establishing fees for the Orange Beach Swim Team for January to April at $200, May to July for $150 and August to November for $200.

• Amending the 2024 budget to reallocate funds.

Purchasing an electric shuttle for 15 passengers for the Coastal Resources Department for $26,516. The vehicle is like an extended golf cart.

• Approving a taxi franchise for Platinum CTS.

• A resolution to authorize an agreement with The Wharf for a marina slip.

During the work session, council discussed:

• Purchasing a video surveillance system with access control for city hall from Vision Security Technologies for $57,482.

• Authorizing a contract with Jay Jackson for theatrical set building for Shrek the Musical.

• Authorizing an agreement with McLean Motor Sports Productions for the Bama Coast Cruisin’ as part of the annual Freedom Fest. There will be another item authorizing a contract with Gulf Coast Gun Collectors Association at the Event Center and also during Freedom Fest.

• Setting a public hearing date for an ordinance change for allowing a planned unit development called Abbey Road to be built at the southwest corner of Captain Trent Lane and Canal Road. The suggested date is July 16.

• Setting a July 16 public hearing on a modification of a planned unit development for a new Springhill Suites located on the north side of beach road between Live Bait and Doc’s Seafood.