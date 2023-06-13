Auditions for Expect Excellence musical (2nd-8th grade) June 27

Auditions for Expect Excellence Community Theatre’s production of “Junie B. Jones Jr. – The Musical” will be held Tuesday, June 27. Second to eighth-graders are a perfect fit for most of the parts, with a few parts that would work for kindergartners and first graders.

Auditions will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. Those who audition need to prepare a 45-second, upbeat song. The performance will be held Sept. 29-30 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. Those interested can fill out an audition form on the Performing Arts Center page at orangebeachal.gov.