Aug. 2 G.S. public hearing will address BCSS sludge pond

The City of Gulf Shores will hold a public meeting addressing the “cease and desist” order it recently issued for Baldwin County Sewer Service for their construction and use of a sludge pond to store liquid sludge on the Northwest corner of BCSS property on Fort Morgan Rd. It is located about 50 ft. from a residential community.

The hearing will be held on Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. during in City Council Chambers during the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting.

BCSS will appeal the City’s ruling to discontinue use of the new sludge pond. Gulf Shores’ position is that the pond represents an expansion of non-conforming use which a permit was never obtained. BCSS has had several other violations related to operation of their sewage processing plant in the last few years.

Since creation of the new pond, neighbors to the west have made complaints to city officials and the Alabama Dept. of Environmental Management about noxious odors coming from the plant.

The local non-profit, Little Lagoon Preservation Society continues to track recent actions by BCSS) resulting in issues from neighbors near the plant.