Aug. 2 Orange Beach Full Moon paddle benefits ACS

The City of Orange Beach Friends and Family Relay for Life team will be hosting a Full Moon Paddle on Wolf Bay on Sunday, August 2 at the Wind & Water Learning Center.

The fundraiser includes dinner provided by Luna’s Eat & Drink at 6:15 p.m. and entertainment by Jerry Anderson. The paddle will start at 7 p.m. and go to 8:30 p.m. The Wind & Water Learning Center is at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library.

Registration fee is $25 per person. Pre-registration is required. Registration closes at noon Friday, July 31. Online registration is available at www.eventbrite.com. Forms are also available at recreation facilities in Orange Beach. All funds raised benefit the American Cancer Society.

Participants must bring their own kayak or canoe, lifejacket and white light (headlamps work best). Participants are encouraged to wear lifejackets. Paddling experience is necessary for this event that covers 3-5 miles depending on condition. It is not an event for beginners or young children. Individuals who are unable attend but would still like to make a donation to the Relay for Life Team can do so on the Eventbrite paddle listing. Donations will be a great way to help the fight against cancer as so many Relay fundraising events haven’t happened this year.

For more information, contact Relay Team Captain Jeanne Fitzgibbons at 251-981-1524 or 251-747-1344 or via email at jfitz@orangebeachal.gov.