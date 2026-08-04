Aug. 22 pickleball tourney benefits 14 Baldwin Co. schools

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host an Aug. 22 fundraising Paddle For A Purpose Pickleball Tourney to support students and teachers at 14 schools across South Baldwin County. The tourney is a one-day gender doubles tournament for players ranging from true beginners to advanced competitors. Entry is $40 per player. For more info: 251-943-5550 or sbchamberfoundation.org.