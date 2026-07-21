Aug. 22 pickleball tourney benefits 14 Baldwin Co. schools
Aug. 22 pickleball tourney benefits 14 Baldwin Co. schools
The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host an Aug. 22 fundraising Paddle For A Purpose Pickleball Tourney to support students and teachers at 14 schools across South Baldwin County. The tourney is a one-day gender doubles tournament for players ranging from true beginners to advanced competitors. Entry is $40 per player. For more info: 251-943-5550 or sbchamberfoundation.org.