Aug. 28 is deadline to submit customary use precedents on Perdido Key beaches

By Fran Thompson

The deadline is Aug. 28 for the public to submit materials to an Escambia County portal that will help County Commissioners determine whether or not they can adopt a customary use ordinance that would allow public use of beach areas beyond the high tide line on Perdido Key beaches that front private property. Submissions to the online survey can be made at myescambia.com/perdido-key/perdido-key-beach-information.

“Many people may not realize that the ordinary things their families have done on Perdido Key for decades – walking the beach, fishing, swimming, bringing their children to the beach or simply spending summer afternoons there – may be an important part of documenting our community’s history,’’ said Sarah Brown, a spokesperson for a group advocating customary use.

This past June, in an effort to come up with a permanent solution to an ongoing dispute between private property owners and public access advocates, Escambia County Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a six month plan to draft a customary use ordinance they hope can somehow satisfy both interests.

Commissioners Steven Barry, Lumon May and Mike Kohler voted in favor of paving the way for a customary use ordinance, while Commissioner Steve Stroberger, who represents Perdido Key, opposed it, as did Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger, who represents Pensacola Beach.

County officials will take another 90 days to evaluate the submissions, but there is no timeline about when or even if a customary use ordinance will be passed into law.

The Florida Constitution already allows public access to all beaches below the mean high water line – the beach that becomes wet during high tide. The doctrine of customary use allows for public access above that line in the dry sand areas if it’s “ancient, reasonable, without interruption and free from dispute.”

The number of no trespassing signs on the beach in front of Perdido Key Dr. condominiums increased greatly in the past 10 years, as condo owner associations aggressively marked their property. The BCC limited property owners to posting only one no trespassing sign per property line 10 ft. from the dune line in 2023. That vote passed five to zero. A previous directive allowed three signs. The ordinance also requires signs to be no larger than 24” by 24” with a maximum height of 6 feet.

Some condo associations are paying off duty Escambia County deputies to keep people off their patrol portions of the beach during the summer season, according to WEAR News, and a widely circulated post on facebook is asking beachfront property owners to submit deeds. plats, surveys, photos and other evidence to support the protection of their private property.

Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers said the county’s ordinance would need to designate the specific beach areas it covers, and that evidence such as deeds, historical records, easements, photograph and personal accounts will be necessary to back up customary use claims.

“Obviously, the best way to defend against lawsuits is that people voluntarily provide that access,” Rogers said.

That is not going to happen.

For decades before the late 1970’s condo boom, Perdido Key was an Escambia County outpost and hanging out at night and building campfires was common. But the BCC is asking citizens to submit photos, testimonials and affidavits that prove that the public has historically had access to Perdido Key beaches with no resistance from land owners.

“If we need to give board direction to say we think it’s an important enough issue that it’s worth the staff’s time to allow them to receive information from citizens,’’ Commissioner Barry said. “Maybe we don’t get a lot of substantial, competent evidence, but maybe we do.”

Commissioner Kohler said he remembered when it was customary for citizens to have access to Perdido Key beaches. “I can tell you as a sailor that came here that it was customary use out there. That’s where you went when you didn’t have money,” he said.

Reading from a statement, Commissioner Stroberger said at the March 26 meeting that asking for citizen input was a waste of county resources, and the county should instead continue to try to purchase more Perdido Key beachfront for public use.

“My question is, where does it end? Because all waterfront property is desirable,” Commissioner Hofberger said before the vote to move towards a customary use ordinance.

“What we cannot do, at least not constitutionally, is redefine private land as public simply because it’s desirable,”Commissioner Stroberger stated. “Property rights include the right to exclude.

“At its core, this debate is not about beach towels, umbrellas or access points. It’s about the right of exclusion – the most fundamental attribute of private property ownership. Without the right to exclude, ownership is hollow.

“In America, property rights are presumed to belong to the owner unless lawfully conveyed, purchased, or taken with just compensation under the Fifth and 14th Amendments,” he added. “They are not subject to popular demand or retroactive interpretation.’’

The commissioner said the state’s customary use ordinance requires that the area be free from dispute. “The very fact the matter is being actively litigated undermines the claim,’’ he said. “If the right truly existed, we would not be here debating this.

“I’m not counting votes, I’m not counting donations. I’m looking at the Constitution and property rights. I’m thinking about my own property and how I would feel if it was happening to me.”

For precedent, Escambia County can refer to the town of Redington Beach. That Florida city passed a customary use ordinance in 2018 that allows the public to use dry sand areas of the beach up to 15 feet from waterfront properties. A group of waterfront property owners sued the town in 2019, arguing the ordinance amounted to the unconstitutional taking of their property.

A District Court eventually concluded the town adequately showed a history of customary use of the beach dating back to the municipality’s founding in 1935.

Walton County’s years-long legal battle over the public’s right to use privately owned dry-sand beach areas has produced judicial decisions heavily favoring property owners, as a vast majority of the 1,200 beachfront parcel owners targeted in the lawsuit secured dismissals or settlement agreements.

Facing immense legal costs and pushback, Walton County reached some settlements where owners agreed to narrow, restricted public access. These agreements explicitly declared that customary use does not apply, though many established a transitory zone for the public to walk and sit.

The legal framework for this battle shifted when the Florida state legislature initially passed a law in 2018 stripping local governments of the ability to declare customary use on dry-sand beaches without individual court challenges. But Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last year that repealed that 2018 statute.

The aim of the DeSantis bill was to restore local control over beach access rules. An appeals court used the bill to deny appeals from Redington Beach homeowners earlier this year.

The discovery of the original deeds to Gulf front properties on the western most two miles of Perdido Key, dating back to 1957, revealed there are 75-foot public access easements built into those deeds, which opened up about 1.2 miles of beach that was previously thought exclusive. That transfer of 64 deeds, which the federal government declared surplus, to private ownership specified the southerly 75 feet of the Gulf front lots were subject to a perpetual easement for a beach for public use.

If implemented, a Perdido Key customary use ordinance would exempt that deeded property from law that historical, long-standing and uninterrupted public use overrides private property rights.

“I do believe that the beaches are for the public, but I also believe in property rights. It’s really quite a tightrope we have to walk with that,” Commissioner Stroberger told PNJ.com in 2025.

As expected, Perdido Key beachfront property owners have organized against a customary use ordinance.

against the ordinance.

“Don’t allow someone’s recollection of using a beach years ago to drown out documented evidence about how your specific property was actually owned, maintained, managed and protected,’’ read one statement on its facebook page. “A person’s memory that they walked, fished, swam, or sat on a particular stretch of beach does not, by itself, answer the legal questions involved in establishing customary use.

“Someone may remember walking across private property. That does not, standing alone, establish whether the owner permitted the activity, objected to it, was aware of it, or whether that use satisfies the legal requirements necessary to establish customary use. That’s why our documentation matters. If your Association has records showing that owners historically exercised control over the property, submit them.’’