Aug. 29 Snipping & Sipping Benefits Low Cost Neutering

A Snipping & Sipping fundraiser to support the Save Our Shelters (SOS) program, will be held on Aug. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at 1st Impression Boutique, Nursery and Outdoor Solutions. Admission is a $20 donation, and all proceeds will help low-income families across Escambia County access a service to have their dogs spayed or neutered that might otherwise be out of reach., partnered with Green Acres Rescue. A food truck will be on-site. Thanks to the program, 150 dogs belonging to Escambia County residents have been spayed or neutered over the past two years, which has helped reduce shelter overcrowding. For more info, email SOSsaveourshelters@gmail .com. Every dollar makes a difference, as SOS continues to help low-income families across the county access a service that might otherwise be out of reach. Pictured: Patrons at a past Snipping & Sipping fundraiser at 1st Impressions.