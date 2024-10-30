Autism Awareness fundraiser Nov. 12 at Flora-Bama

By PatsyAnne Stout, Silent Auction Chairperson

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival Autism Awareness Night will be held November 12 at the FloraBama Tent Stage Mark your calendar and join us for a fun night with outstanding songwriters and wonderful donations for a raffle and silent auction. Doors open at 5 pm. We will have door prizes and giveaways all night long. Because of the Wonderful response we have had in the past we are again having our Silent Auction bidding to begin at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Raffle will be from 5 p.m. til 8:28 p.m. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Autism Pensacola. Autism Pensacola is a nonprofit organization serving the families surrounding the Gulf Coast.

Our mission is to provide opportunities for local children to attend summer camp and other enriching activities. It is our hope that with love and compassion to give them a voice of empowerment to be able to contribute back to the community.

We have so many exceptional donations in our raffle and silent Auction. We are extremely grateful for your support of our autism event and look forward to seeing You at the ‘Bama.

Pictured: Pat Stout, Chair, Lori Hansen, Rosslyn Beard, Donna Eaton, Kristy Walters, Paula Rogers and Sandy Greer.