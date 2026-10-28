Autism fundraiser & concert Nov. 8 at ‘Bama

This year’s FBISF Autism Auction benefiting Autism Pensacola.event will be held Sunday, November 8, on the Flora-Bama Tent Stage. Doors open at 3 p.m., with music from 4–7 p.m. Admission is a $10 donation.

The theme for this year’s event, “Where Music Meets the Mission,” captures what the afternoon is all about — enjoying the music and spirit of the Gulf Coast while coming together to make a difference. Last year, the event raised approximately $19,000. The event includes an auction that includes everything from dining and entertainment experiences to unique memorabilia and vacation getaways. The auction is coordinated by co-chairs PatsyAnne Stout and Paula Rogers.