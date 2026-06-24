Awards continue for the Amazing Mako softballers

No Alabama High School Athletic Assn. athlete has ever been selected to a Alabama Sports Writers Association high school softball all-state first or second team six times, and no high school AHSAA softball team has ever won six consecutive state championships until this year either. There is a correlation.

Orange Beach catcher Ava Hodo has been named All-State every year since 2021 when she earned second-team honors as a seventh-grader, when O.B. won the first of six consecutive titles.

Hodo was first team for the next five years and will play at Arkansas.

Mako Teagan Revette was selected for the fifth straight year, including the last four as a first teamer.

In addition, Orange Beach infielder Katie King and Orange Beach pitcher MK McMullan were two of the 10 players in the entire state selected to the ASWA Super All-State team.

King batted .536 with 17 home runs, 13 doubles and seven triples. She drove in 59 runs and scored 77 times while stealing 24 bases. Also an Arkansas pledge, she was named the Class 4A Player of the Year by the ASWA.

McMullan went 32-1 on the mound and was selected as the ASWA Class 4A Pitcher of the Year.

She was named the MVP in the 4A state tournament, after pitching a shutout in the championship game against Plainview and a no-hitter in the opening round against West Limestone. Her ERA was an amazing .44.

Jayde Palmer was also selected for the 4A Second Team.

Pictured: OBHS Softball Assistant Coach Jody Hodo with his daughter Ava Hodo. (Photo by Brent Williams)