Back Country Trail, G.S. & O.B. up for 10Best awards

Gulf State Park’s Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, along with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, are again nominated in several categories of the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Pleasure Island’s two cities are in multiple categories and the Hugh Branyon has again been nominated for Best Recreational Trail in the U.S. The Backcountry Trail has been named the #1 Recreational Trail in the U.S. for the last three years.

The award-winning multi-use trail takes visitors throughout Gulf State Park. Accessible and suitable for walking, running, and biking, it encourages visitors to explore the park’s nine distinct ecosystems.

Voting is now open and closes on the dates listed below. The ten destinations with the highest number of votes will make the official Top 10 List for each category. People can vote online once daily, per device (computer, cell phone, tablet)

• Best Golf Destination – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach (voting will end at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, March 23). Voting link – 10best. usatoday.com/awards/best-golf-destination/

• Best Coastal Small Town – Gulf Shores (voting will end at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, March 30). Voting link – 10best. usatoday.com/awards/gulf-shores-alabama/

• Best Small Town Food Scene – Orange Beach (voting will end at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, March 30). Voting link – 10best.usatoday.com/awards/orange-beach-alabama/

• Best Small Town in the South – Orange Beach (voting will end at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, March 30). Voting link – 10best.usatoday.com/awards/orange-beach-alabama/

• Best Recreational Trail – Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail (voting will end at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, April 6). Voting link – 10best.usatoday.com/awards/orange-beach-alabama/