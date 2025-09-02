Backcountry Trail named Attraction of the Year

Trail stretches more than 28 miles across nine unique ecosystems

The Orange Beach Festival of Art wasn’t alone this week in being recognized (see sidebar) as the best in Alabama Tourism in 2025, the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail earned the title of Attraction of the Year at the Alabama Governor’s Conference on Tourism. A collaborative effort, between Orange Beach, Gulf State Park and Gulf Shores, the trail continues to shine.

The award puts the spotlight on a trail system that has grown from a bold idea in 2003 into one of the most recognized outdoor destinations in the country.

Built through a partnership between Orange Beach, Gulf State Park, and the City of Gulf Shores, the Backcountry Trail now stretches more than 28 miles across nine unique ecosystems, including the rare and globally endangered live oak maritime forest on Gulf Oak Ridge. The system began in 2003 with collaboration between the city’s Environmental Planner, Phillip West, and longtime Gulf State Park Superintendent Hugh Branyon, and in his honor the trail later carried his name.

Momentum has only grown since. In 2013, the State launched a major Gulf State Park Enhancement Project, adding nine new trails and more than 14 miles of pathways. That expansion helped make the Branyon Trail one of the longest ADA-compliant multi-use trail networks in the Southeast and the first in Alabama to receive National Recreation Trail status.

The recognition hasn’t stopped at the state line. The trail captured USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Recreation Trail in the U.S. in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Its popularity has soared, with Jacksonville State University researchers reporting more than 770,000 unique visitors in 2024. The economic impact has followed, now topping $100 million annually.

Officials say the award is more than a trophy — it’s a testament to years of collaboration and community investment. For residents and visitors alike, the Branyon Trail is no longer just a local amenity but a national destination.

Pictured: Left to right: Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and Matthew Capps, director of the State Parks Division, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.