Bacon & Brew Music Bash Aug. 28 at Heritage Park

The Bacon & Brew Music Bash is coming to Heritage Park in Foley on August 28. The event is from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., with all food and snack vendors offering bacon menu items. Entry fee is $5. Enjoy a large number of art and craft vendors, huge kids’ zone, and live music throughout the day. Experience everything bacon, and build forever memories at this year’s bash. Heritage Park is located at 200 N. McKenzie St. Info: BestFloridaFest.com or 352-875-6499.

Schedule

10 – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

12:30 – Bacon Eating Contest

1 – False Identity

2 – Beer Stein Stacking

3 – Water Balloon Toss

4 – Beer Stein Holding

4 – Bon Jovi Tribute Band

5 – Bacon Eating Contest