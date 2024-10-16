Baldwin Child Advocacy Gala Nov. 7 in O.B.

The 2nd Annual Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center Fall Ball will be held on Nov. 7 at the Coastal Arts Center in Orange Beach from 6-9 p.m. The $100 tickets include live music from Isling Live, a guest speaker, food, drinks and a silent auction. Funds will be used to help the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center/CARE House continue to provide life-changing services for local children in crisis. Various levels of sponsorship are available. More info: baldwincountycac.org.