Baldwin Co. allocates $5 million to Career Prep Academy

O.B. & G.S. students may be able to apply to state’s first voc. tech school

The Baldwin County Commission will give $5 million to Baldwin County Public Schools as a contribution for the construction costs of the Baldwin Preparatory Academy, with $1 million to be distributed annually for Fiscal Years 2024 through 2028. The cost for the Academy is expected to approach $100 million.

The BCC said in a release that its contribution is part of its committment to developing a strong and sustainable local workforce by providing the local youth competitive career opportunities to meet the growing business and industry needs in the area.

Baldwin Career Prep, the first in Alabama, will open in time for the 2024-25 school year on Hwy. 59 in Loxley. The 182,000 square-ft. building will serve 1,050 students from grades 10-12 , and students from private and religious schools, as well as other school systems, can apply for a waiver to enroll if slots are available. BCSD students applying must have at least a 2.0 GPA and will be able to participate in extra-curricular activities at the school’s in their home district. More than 1,000 BCSD students have already applied for admission. And the school will eventually be able to accept students from other school districts.

“We have 65 percent of our kids that graduate from high school in Alabama, and have no intention of going to college,” said State Senator Chris Elliott during the Academy’s groundbreaking ceremony. “What are they going to do? Our education system needs to be set up to teach kids how to go to work.”

The school will provide training in welding, advanced manufacturing, health services, cosmetology and other trades. Students will wear the uniforms for the field they’re training in and clock-in and out in advance of transitioning into the workforce.