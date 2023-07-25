Baldwin Co. Animal Shelter in urgent need of volunteers

The Baldwin County Animal Shelter is in urgent need of volunteers to help with walking the dogs as well as playing with the dogs outside to help them get their daily exercise while also socializing them. Volunteers must be 18 years of age and fill out a volunteer packet baldwincountyal.gov/departments/animal-shelter or in person at the shelter at 15240 County Road 49 in Summerdale Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The primary purpose of the volunteer program is to get citizens involved in making the shelter the best facility it can be. For more info, call 251.972.6834.