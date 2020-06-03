Baldwin Co. Black Lives Matter protest is cancelled

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack told FOX10 News that a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for June 2 at the Baldwin County courthouse in Bay Minette was cancelled and all his conversations with protest organizers have been very productive as far as conversations we’ve had.”

“The courthouse is located on just one city block in downtown Bay Minette so even a small group of people could cause congestion problems so that’s why we were going to have this meeting and see how we could plan and work it out best,” Sheriff Mack told FOX10.

Sheriff Mack said instead of a protest, there will be a community event in the coming weeks to talk about reconciliation between police and the black community.

“Chief Tolbert and I met with one of the organizers this morning and as we were talking with her about what the objective was and what they wanted to do, it became apparent that this is more about wanting to have a conversation about reconciliation and moving forward than it was a protest,” Sheriff Mack said.