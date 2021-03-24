Baldwin Co. Youth Orchestra concert in Lillian on March 28

The Baldwin County Youth Orchestra will perform a fundraising concert at the Lillian United Methodist Church Pecan Orchard on Sunday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. But donations will be accepted to help us build a new location for BCYO students to practice and provide concerts, as its previous building was damaaged during Hurricane Sally. Patrons can park and roll down your windows to listen to the concert from their vehicles or bring a lawn chair. The BCYO is a non-profit oganization committed to the enhancement of classical music in young people. Its motto is “Something for everyone.” Visit bcyorchestra.com for more information.