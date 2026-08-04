Baldwin Commissioners to vote on master plan later this year

The Baldwin County Draft Master Plan, a comprehensive document that outlines long-range strategies for growth, land use, infrastructure, transportation, environmental stewardship, and quality-of-life improvements throughout Baldwin County, will be considered for approval at a future Baldwin County Commission meeting. It was originally scheduled for a vote on Sept. 1 but a vote from the Baldwin County Planning Commission was postponed at its August 6 meeting to address some concerns, including those from farmers, incoming commissioners and Eastern Shore mayors. The document must pass through the Planning Commission first. The next meeting will be on Sept. 4.

The public can access and review the plan at https://baldwincountyal.gov/departments/planning-zoning. (Direct link to Draft Master Plan: https://baldwincountyal.gov/…/draft-master-plan-2026.pdf.)

The plan includes a $1.33 billion transportation vision that includes improvements to County Rd. 64 and I-10, along with the modernization of 45 specific intersections. The plan also lays out eight broad land-use categories to manage rapid regional development and smart growth.

(Article updated after publication.)