Baldwin Commissioners to vote on master plan Sept. 1

The Baldwin County Draft Master Plan, a comprehensive document that outlines long-range strategies for growth, land use, infrastructure, transportation, environmental stewardship, and quality-of-life improvements throughout Baldwin County, will be considered for approval at the Sept. 1 Baldwin County Commission meeting at 10 a.m. at the Baldwin County Administration Building (322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette). The public can access and review the plan at baldwincountyal.gov/departments/planning-zoning.

The plan includes a $1.33 billion transportation vision that includes improvements to County Rd. 64 and I-10, along with the modernization of 45 specific intersections. The plan also lays out eight broad land-use categories to manage rapid regional development and smart growth.