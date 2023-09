Baldwin County Boys Ranch pig roast/auction Oct. 7

The Baldwin County Boys Ranch will host its 25th annual fundraising pig roast and live auction at its Summerdale campus on Saturday, Oct. 7. Open house and ranch tours start at 3 p.m. and dinner is served at 5 p.m. Admission is $25 per ticket or $250 per table. The BCBR is located at 21870 County Rd 32. Call (251) 989-6392 for more info.