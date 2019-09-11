Baldwin County Cancer Chase 5K Sept. 14 at OWA in Foley

Another cancer cure fundraiser, the Baldwin County Cancer Chase, will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 8 a.m. at OWA in Foley. The 5k race through OWA benefits the Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation, a local cancer charity that helps cancer patients in Baldwin and Mobile County. Register for the race at runsignup.com.

The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is supported by generous donations from Southern Cancer Center physicians, staff, patients, and their families, as well as outside organizations and donors. It is here to help residents of the Gulf Coast Region who are in treatment for cancer.