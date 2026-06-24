Baldwin County celebration June 26 at Daphne Civic Center

The Baldwin County America 250 Celebration will be held on Friday, June 26 at the Daphne Civic Center, located at 2603 U.S. Highway 98, from 4 -8 p.m. The free community event will honor 250 years of American history, freedom, and patriotism, bringing residents together for an evening of live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and community fellowship.

Guests can enjoy a variety of activities including food trucks, children’s activities, vendor booths, giveaways, senior activities, pet adoptions, and community exhibits. The early portion of the event is designed to encourage families and community members to explore and engage with local organizations before the evening program begins.

At 6 p.m., the Alabama Army National Guard Band will take the stage and present a musical journey through American history and patriotic traditions. The band selected Baldwin County as one of its statewide community performance locations while conducting annual drill activities.

The City of Daphne will sponsor fireworks at the Al Trione Sports Complex beginning at 9 p.m. on July 4.