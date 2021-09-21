Baldwin County Fair continues thru Sept. 25 in Robertsdale

The Baldwin County Fair continues through Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Baldwin County Fairgrounds and Coliseum in Robertsdale.

The fair was the longest-running fair in the state at 69 years before being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In addition to its famous midway and live music, the fair includes arts, crafts, environmental, scrapbook, and sewing booths, including exhibits from schools. The fair also includes a Friday and Saturday rodeo featuring bareback and saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and breakaway roping and bull riding beginning at 7 p.m.