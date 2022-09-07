Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale

The 71st Annual Baldwin County Fair will be held Sept. 20-24 at The Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Fair hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 – 11p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday from 2 -11 p.m. Free parking is offered at The Fairgrounds. For more info, visit baldwincofair.com or call 251-947-3247.

Established in 1948, the Baldwin County Fair draws thousands of visitors each year and fair features more than 1,000 competitive exhibits, including antiques, art, crafts and hobbies, environmental art, scrapbooking, sewing, food preparation and preservation, horticulture and agronomy, photography and livestock exhibits, along with environmental exhibits, featuring schools and civic organizations.

A ferris wheel, thrill rides, kids rides, and games of skill (and chance) are other attractions along with typical fair food standards like hot dogs and funnel cakes.