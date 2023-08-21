Baldwin County High School student airlifted to hospital after school fight

Baldwin County High School Principal Richard Paul sent an email to parents notifying them that one student was airlifted to the hospital and another was arrested following an Aug. 16 fight.

“Parents, I want to take this opportunity to urge you to talk to your kids,” Paul said in the email. “Nothing about what kids are going through today is the same as it was when we were in school. I want to tell you about how we are focused on academics and working hard on development plans to improve our test scores throughout the school but today is a reminder that we need to work on our people skills, too. Please share with your children that fights and disruptions such as this will not be tolerated. Students who cause problems and/or harm to others will not be tolerated.”