Baldwin County Master Gardeners Plant Sale April 7-9

The Baldwin County Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Sale will be held April 13-15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m across from Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy. 98 (west of Fish River Bridge) in Fairhope. Plant selections include annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, hummingbird, and butterfly attractors. Plant sale proceeds benefit the BCMG Scholarship Fund and community outreach projects. For more info, call 251-550-6464 or visit baldwinmastergardeners. com.